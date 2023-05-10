WCCB Charlotte: Evening Studio Manager (Full Time)

WCCB is looking for a full time PM Studio Manager. This position requires 2 plus years of studio work, or related experience in the television production field. The ideal candidate must be able to work well with others, communicate effectively, and handle fast-paced, high-stress situations efficiently.

Primary Responsibilities:

  • Maintaining quality control over studio operations.
  • Managing, training and evaluating the studio production crew.
  • Upkeep and maintenance of (2) studios and the prop storage area.
  • Developing new camera blocking and lighting positions in the studios.
  • Floor directing, camera operation and prompter for the newscasts.
  • Knowledge of studio lighting, lighting systems, and studio grid.

Expectations:

  • Work well with & manage the studio crew on a daily basis.
  • Develop a relationship with the AM shift studio manager.
  • Be an example for the studio crew.
  • Handle fast-paced/high-stress situations efficiently.
  • Be available for weekend coverage when crew is out sick / on VAC.
  • Be able to learn another technical ability (audio, graphics, master control, etc)

Interested Applicants should send or email their resume to:
Holly Hamrick / Production Supervisor
hhamrick@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205

