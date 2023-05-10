WCCB Charlotte: Evening Studio Manager (Full Time)

WCCB is looking for a full time PM Studio Manager. This position requires 2 plus years of studio work, or related experience in the television production field. The ideal candidate must be able to work well with others, communicate effectively, and handle fast-paced, high-stress situations efficiently.

Primary Responsibilities:

Maintaining quality control over studio operations.

Managing, training and evaluating the studio production crew.

Upkeep and maintenance of (2) studios and the prop storage area.

Developing new camera blocking and lighting positions in the studios.

Floor directing, camera operation and prompter for the newscasts.

Knowledge of studio lighting, lighting systems, and studio grid.

Expectations:

Work well with & manage the studio crew on a daily basis.

Develop a relationship with the AM shift studio manager.

Be an example for the studio crew.

Handle fast-paced/high-stress situations efficiently.

Be available for weekend coverage when crew is out sick / on VAC.

Be able to learn another technical ability (audio, graphics, master control, etc)

Interested Applicants should send or email their resume to:

Holly Hamrick / Production Supervisor

hhamrick@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

EEO