WCCB Charlotte: Evening Studio Manager (Full Time)

WCCB is looking for a full time PM Studio Manager. This position requires 2 plus years of studio work, or related experience in the television production field. The ideal candidate must be able to work well with others, communicate effectively, and handle fast-paced, high-stress situations efficiently.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Maintaining quality control over studio operations.
- Managing, training and evaluating the studio production crew.
- Upkeep and maintenance of (2) studios and the prop storage area.
- Developing new camera blocking and lighting positions in the studios.
- Floor directing, camera operation and prompter for the newscasts.
- Knowledge of studio lighting, lighting systems, and studio grid.
Expectations:
- Work well with & manage the studio crew on a daily basis.
- Develop a relationship with the AM shift studio manager.
- Be an example for the studio crew.
- Handle fast-paced/high-stress situations efficiently.
- Be available for weekend coverage when crew is out sick / on VAC.
- Be able to learn another technical ability (audio, graphics, master control, etc)
Interested Applicants should send or email their resume to:
Holly Hamrick / Production Supervisor
hhamrick@wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Charlotte
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205
EEO