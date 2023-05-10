WFXB Myrtle Beach – Multi-Media Sales Consultant

Myrtle Beach, S.C. – Multi-Media Sales Consultant
WFXB FOX-TV is looking for a sales and marketing professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for helping businesses grow to join our team.
The ideal candidate will have a strong sales background with media sales experience along with:
• An ability to develop new relationships and strengthen existing station relationships with advertisers and community partners
• A creative and value-based selling style
• An attention to detail and follow-through
• A competitive spirit and a collaborative team player
• Proficiency in Microsoft applications and Google Workspace
• Digital savvy
• Strong communication and presentation skills
• Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing related filed is preferred
• Good driving record is required
If this is you and you’re serious about professional development and the opportunity to help businesses succeed in a positive team-focused environment, please send your resume via email to:
Bill Rouse | General Sales Manager | brouse@wfxb.com
Bahakel Communications is an EOE Employer