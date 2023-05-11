Gaston County Mugshots May 10th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Millard Wood – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Joshua Watts – Probation Violation
Cazjuwun Watkins – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Probation Violation
John Stone – Probation Violation
Ricky Spencer – Probation Violation, Other County
Charles Shaw – Sex Offender:Child Premises – Sch II, Possess
Nathaniel Sampson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Billy Royster – Resist Public Officer – Marijuana, Possess – Go Armed To Terror Of Public
Dominique Rorie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Darion Reid – Parole Warrant
Connie Quinn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Phillip Pegram – Possess Stolen Property – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Laura Payne – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dawan Myers – Failure To Appear, Felony – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy
Tony Morrison – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
Kelsey Morgan – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Christopher Millsaps – Assault, Female
Hollie Meek – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dustin Guy – Probation Violation
Anthony Griffa – Failure To Appear, Felony
Michael Gill – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant
Timothy Gaddy – Probation Violation – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Nicole Ensley – Assault, Simple – Assault, Pointing A Gun
Jordan Easter – Resist Public Officer
Omar Coleman – Assault, Female – Injury, Real Property
Bobby Cine – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Joseph Campbell – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Child Abuse – DWI – Drive Left Of Center – Seat Belt, Nochild Restraint System
Paul Bundy – Sex Offender, Fail Register
Christopher Bridges – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Amanda Bradburn – Assault, Simple
Crystal Black – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Brian Benge – Probation Violation
James Beaver – Continuing Criminal Enterprise – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Cocaine, Posses w:Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Chop Shop Activity – Conspiracy
Ashley Anderson – Assault, Simple
William Allen – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, May 10th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.