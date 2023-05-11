Gaston County Mugshots May 10th

1/36 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/36 Millard Wood – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/36 Joshua Watts – Probation Violation

4/36 Cazjuwun Watkins – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Probation Violation

5/36 John Stone – Probation Violation



6/36 Ricky Spencer – Probation Violation, Other County

7/36 Charles Shaw – Sex Offender:Child Premises – Sch II, Possess

8/36 Nathaniel Sampson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/36 Billy Royster – Resist Public Officer – Marijuana, Possess – Go Armed To Terror Of Public

10/36 Dominique Rorie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/36 Darion Reid – Parole Warrant

12/36 Connie Quinn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/36 Phillip Pegram – Possess Stolen Property – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

14/36 Laura Payne – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/36 Dawan Myers – Failure To Appear, Felony – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy



16/36 Tony Morrison – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger

17/36 Kelsey Morgan – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

18/36 Christopher Millsaps – Assault, Female

19/36 Hollie Meek – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/36 Dustin Guy – Probation Violation



21/36 Anthony Griffa – Failure To Appear, Felony

22/36 Michael Gill – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant

23/36 Timothy Gaddy – Probation Violation – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

24/36 Nicole Ensley – Assault, Simple – Assault, Pointing A Gun

25/36 Jordan Easter – Resist Public Officer



26/36 Omar Coleman – Assault, Female – Injury, Real Property

27/36 Bobby Cine – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/36 Joseph Campbell – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Child Abuse – DWI – Drive Left Of Center – Seat Belt, Nochild Restraint System

29/36 Paul Bundy – Sex Offender, Fail Register

30/36 Christopher Bridges – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



31/36 Amanda Bradburn – Assault, Simple

32/36 Crystal Black – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

33/36 Brian Benge – Probation Violation

34/36 James Beaver – Continuing Criminal Enterprise – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Cocaine, Posses w:Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Chop Shop Activity – Conspiracy

35/36 Ashley Anderson – Assault, Simple



36/36 William Allen – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor









































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, May 10th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.