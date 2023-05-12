Investigation Underway After Marked Concord Police Cruiser Seen Passing Stopped School Bus

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police say an administrative investigation is underway after a video posted on social media shows a marked police cruiser passing a stopped school bus as a student was exiting the bus.

Investigators say they have identified the employee and they are working with Cabarrus County Schools to gather additional information.

Concord Police say they became aware of the video on May 11th. Police say the incident occurred outside the city of Concord. As a result, Cabarrus County Schools will follow standard protocol and will refer the traffic violation to the appropriate law enforcement agency.