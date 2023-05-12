York County Mugshots For The Week Of May 7th
Tyrielle Cherry – Possession Of A Handgun With The Serial # Removed – Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun
Damon Westley – Resisting Arrest
Christopher Brathe – Possession Of. Contraband By Inmate In A Municipal Jail – Possession Of Cocaine Base (Crack)
Mark Johnson – Domestic Violence
Michael Good – Family Court Bench Warrant
Anthony Rayfield – Failure To Appear
Tara Clark – Operate Vehicle Without Registration And License – Driving Under The Influence
Candice McGraw – Receiving Stolen Goods < $2000
Ashley Branham – Failure To Appear
Brandi Kirkland – Driving Under The Influence
Kimberly Ratterree – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V
Jacquelyn Lipe – Possession Of Cocaine Base (Crack)
Carlos Montanez – Assault And Battery
Marcus Cousar – Violation Of City Ordinance – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Monica Winkler – Petty Larceny < $2000
Ronnie Burleson – PWID Methamphetamine – Possession Of Marijuana
Misty Ware – Use Of Vehicle Without Permission With Intent To Deprive – Petty Larceny < $2000
Charlina McKinney – Trafficking Cocaine 100G But < 200G
Joseph Bremer – Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor 2nd Degree
Keith Carrroll – Family Court Bench Warrant – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Marijuana
Darryl Joseph – Family Court Bench Warrant – Failure To Appear
Jeffrey Stevens – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Alex Griffin – ID:Identity Fraud To Obtain Employment Or Avoid Detection By Law Enforcement – No Drivers License
Robert Nicholson – Drugs:Possession Of Less Than One Gram Of Meth. Or Cocaine Base – PWID Schedule I Drug Narcotic:LSD Or Schedule II Narcotic
McKenzie Vuncannon – Violation Of Probation
Michael Keever – Criminal Sexual Conduct With Minor 3rd Degree
Cole Buchanon – Domestic Violence
James Mitchell – Stalking – Domestic Violence
Brian Alston – Drugs:Possession Of Less Than One Gram Of Meth. Or Cocaine Base
Brenton Connolly – Assault And Battery
Warren Varnadore – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Kayla Hedgepath – Driving Under Suspension
Jalexia Williams – Financial Identity Fraud:Identity Fraud – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Financial Transaction Card Fraud > $500
Lonnie Talford – Sentenced Hold
Nikki Shytle – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram
Wade Wilson – Possession Schedule I Narcotic LSD:Schedule II Narcotic
Nathan Thomas – Possession Of A Weapon During Violent Crime – Grand Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Murder
Christopher Vonklock – Magistrate:Violation Of Restraining Order Issued In Magistrate Court
Angelo Kendrick – Attempts To Burn Willful And Malicious
Zhelma Kendrick – Obstruction Of Justice
Queen Stoute – Committment
Randall Bigham – Violation Of Probation
Zachery Bell – Shoplifting:Value $2000 Or Less
Christopher Bell – Shoplifting:Value $2000 Or Less – Driving Under Suspension
Jonathan Long – Failure To Stop For Blue Light – Driving Under Suspension – Littering < 15lbs or 27 Cubic Feet
Tiree Waymer – Failure To Stop For Blue Light
Destiny Nelson – Failure To Appear
Melissa Barnette – Violation Of Probation
Tania Hernandez – Fugitive From Justice
Hashan Dougall – Failure To Appear – Sentenced Hold
Cedric Dobie – Domestic Violence
Anthony Fulmer – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Ovell Edwards – Driving Under Suspension (DUI Related) – Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun
Allison Hope – Failure To Appear – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – Unlawful Possession Of Presciption Drugs
Brandon Hammond – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II
Check out the York County mugshots from the week of Sunday, May 7th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.