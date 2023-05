Gaston County Mugshots May 12th

1/38 John Wright – Probation Violation

2/38 John Weege – Failure To Report Address- Sex Offender

3/38 Michael Wagner – Resisit Public Officer

4/38 Kelvin Vasques – Probation Violation

5/38 Summer Thom – Probation Violation



6/38 Glenn Spivey – Probation Violation

7/38 Joy Smith – Failure To Appear In Court

8/38 Alejandro Reyes – Driving While Impaired

9/38 Phillip Orr – Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation

10/38 Angela Norris – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia



11/38 Joshua Nicholson – Failure To Appear In Court

12/38 Amanda Moore – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court

13/38 Jabari Meeks – Possession Schedule II Controlled Substanaces

14/38 Michael Mason – Probation Violation

15/38 Jodeci Martin – Probation Violation



16/38 Christopher Lynch – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

17/38 Rashane Jackson – Second Degree Trespass

18/38 Ragan Heavener – Probation Violation

19/38 Maruerite Gray – Probation Violation

20/38 Brandon Glaze – Second Trespass Degree



21/38 Juan Garcia Sanchez – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of open Container – Alcohol Consumption – Failure Maintain Lane Control – No License

22/38 Ostil Flores Roca – Driving While Impaired – No License – Possession Of Open Container Of Alcohol

23/38 Carmen Faries – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Scheudle II Controlled Substances – Driving While License Revoked

24/38 Jeffery Edwards – Resisit Public Officer

25/38 Tonya Delgado – Probation Violation



26/38 Joseph Dawkins – Probation Violation

27/38 Hillary Costner – False Police Report

28/38 Benjamin Collins – Child Abuse

29/38 Samuel Clinton – Failure To Appear In Court

30/38 Paul Carver – Failure To Appear In Court



31/38 Shannon Carpenter – Driving While Impaired – Ficticious Tags

32/38 Ja-Quaylin Byers – Carrying Conealed Firearm – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

33/38 Deconee Boykins – Failure To Appear In Court

34/38 Tiffany Bottenfield – Second Degree Trespass

35/38 Delvon Battle – Failure To Appear In Court



36/38 Amber Bass – Failure To Appear In Court

37/38 Tyrin Adams – Probation Violation

38/38 Gaston County Mugshots













































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, May 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.