Gaston County Mugshots May 13th

1/25 Gaston County Mugshots

2/25 Joseph Agosto–Sanchez – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Stop At Red Light

3/25 Holly Ballew – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

4/25 Michael Canaday – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

5/25 Cecillia Cunningham – Failure To Appear In Court



6/25 Chrisopher Cunningham – Possession Of Meth

7/25 Serenity Dow – Non Support Of Child

8/25 Yorvin FLores – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Child Abuse – Carry Concealed Weapon – Immigration

9/25 Randall Hall – Driving While Impaired

10/25 Matthew Headquist – Failure To Appear In Court – Domestic violence Protection Order – Injury To Real Property



11/25 Charles Huffstickers – Driving While Impaired – Resisit Public Officer

12/25 Stephen Kepley – Failure To Appear In Court

13/25 Alan Little – Assault On A Governement Official – Resisit Public Officer

14/25 Cynthia McCabe – Driving While Impaired

15/25 Aliyah McCain – Resist Public Officer



16/25 Michael Ohillips – Assault On A Female – Non Support Of Child

17/25 Caleb Powell – Failure To Appear In Court

18/25 Deborah Reel – Failure To Appear In Court

19/25 Roger Sawyer – Failure To Appear In Court

20/25 Jolontae Sellers – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell – Expired Registration



21/25 Johnny Smarr – Driving While Impaired

22/25 RObert Stephens – Failure To Appear In Court

23/25 Racquel Walker – Felony Hit:Run Serious Death : Injury – DWI – Failure To Stop At Red Light

24/25 Kijon Williams – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Trafficking Heroin

25/25 Warren Wilson – Probation Violation



















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, May 13th

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.