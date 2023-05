Gaston County Mugshots May 14th

1/28 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/28 Marcos Welsh – Murder, First Degree, Attempt

3/28 Fernando Vargas–Vazquez – Robbery, Common Law – Kidnapping, Second Degree – Assault, Female – Domestic Violence Protection Order

4/28 Austin Tolbert – Trespass, 2nd Degree

5/28 Kevin Thompson – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



6/28 Stephanie Summitt – Cocaine, Possess

7/28 Mizael Ruiz – Assault, Female

8/28 Summer Murks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/28 Jazmine Miller – Assault, Simple

10/28 Quay Miles – Probation Violation



11/28 Steven Medlin – True Bill Of Indictment

12/28 Frontez Mckinny – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/28 Jose Maraquez–Diaz – DWI

14/28 Tamirah Lipscomb – Assault, Simple

15/28 Gerald Kirkpatrick – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/28 Brianna Howell – Failure To Appear, Missdemeanor

17/28 Jahkyree Hill – Break:Enter

18/28 Randall Heavener – DWI – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – Lighting, Fail To Burn Headlamps – Unlawfully Pass Emergency Vehicle

19/28 Dustin Hawkins – DWI – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage

20/28 De’Michael Dee – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Marijuana, Possess



21/28 Michael Davis – Assault, Female

22/28 Ruth Costilla–Orocio – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control

23/28 Donyeh Cosby – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female

24/28 Justice Brown – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Marijuana, Possess

25/28 Otis Birch – Probation Violation



26/28 Darren Betts – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Theft, Financial Card

27/28 Christopher Bell – Cocaine, Traffick – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

28/28 Ronnie Barnwell – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property

























































*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.