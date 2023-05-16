Gaston County Mugshots May 15th
-
1/38
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/38
Daron Williams – Habeas Corpus
-
3/38
Cathryn Tate – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
4/38
Marquis Strong – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage –DWLR Not Impaired Rev
-
5/38
Julia Smith – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
6/38
David Simmons – Interfere Elect Monitor
-
7/38
Randall Shropshire – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
8/38
Daniel Rowell – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Larceny – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
9/38
Brionna Ricci – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
10/38
Sarah Main – DWI – Fail To Report Accident – Fail Maintain Lane Control
-
-
11/38
Amanda Lanier – Failure To Appeaer, Misdemeanor
-
12/38
Joseph Landreth – Habeas Corpus
-
13/38
Travis Kirkpatrick – Probation Violation – Possess Methamphetamine
-
14/38
Melissa Jones – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Sell:Deliver, Conspire – Possess, Prison:Jail
-
15/38
Marcus Johnson – Parole Warrant
-
-
16/38
Ashley Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
17/38
Alicia Johnson – Assault, Simple
-
18/38
De’quan Hutchens – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Resist Public Officer – Passenger Flee Acc Prop Dam – Marijuana, Possess
-
19/38
Sherry Howard – Resist Public Officer
-
20/38
Darryl Hester – Injury, Personal Property – Trespass, Domestic Criminal
-
-
21/38
Jonathan Herring – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
22/38
Timothy Hedrick – Trespass, 1st Degree
-
23/38
Spencer Hamlett – Heroin, Traffick – Obtain Cont Subst Fraud – Uttering
-
24/38
Melissa Gulley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer
-
25/38
Micah Gardner – Possess Methamphetamine – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia– Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Possess Stolen Property
-
-
26/38
Rodriges Firms – Parole Warrant
-
27/38
Thomas Elmore – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
28/38
Elizabeth Ellis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
29/38
Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation
-
30/38
Meghan Cochrane – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
-
-
31/38
Randall Christenberry – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
32/38
Justin Champion – Larceny, Change Price Tag
-
33/38
Donald Causey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
34/38
Jody Carr – Probation Violation
-
35/38
Adam Burgin – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
-
36/38
Richard Bradley – Sch II, Possess – Heroin, Possess
-
37/38
Jartquious Barnett – Sch II, Sell:Deliver, Conspire – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
38/38
Kenneth Barker – Probation Violation
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, May 15th
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.