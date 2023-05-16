Severe Threat Tuesday Afternoon AND Evening

Breaks in cloud cover will increase instability going into the afternoon for the Foothills and Piedmont north of I-85. Isolated to widely scattered storms will begin to pop during peak daytime heating. Damaging wind, hail and an isolated tornado will be possible. A line of storms, ahead of the cold front will reach the mountains by 8-9pm. This is where we will have the highest threat of damaging wind, hail, embedded tornadoes and localized flooding. As this line moves south toward the Piedmont, the line will become more broken with a more isolated severe threat. Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern with any severe threat becoming more isolated after 10pm. Rain and storms will taper off after midnight.