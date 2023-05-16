York County Mugshots For The Week Of May 14th
-
-
2/33
John Horton – PWID Methamphetamine
-
3/33
William Coleman – Failure To Appear
-
4/33
Gary Hampton – Sentenced Hold
-
5/33
Vincent Sapp – Speeding; More Than 25 MPH Over The Speed Limit – Driving Under Suspension – Habitual Traffick Offender
-
-
6/33
Tucker Counts – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V
-
7/33
Daniel Rayment – Driving Under The Influence > .16 Or Higher – Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee Violation
-
8/33
Jason Thatcher – Driving Under Suspension
-
9/33
Kevin Gibson – Fraudulent Checks < $500
-
10/33
Robert Clarke – Threatening Life Person Or Family Of Official – Throw Bodily Fluids On Employee By Prisoners
-
-
11/33
Tonya Hinson – Possession Of Cocaine Base (Crack)
-
12/33
Candice Long – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram – Resisting Arrest
-
13/33
Donna Baker – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II – Committment – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V
-
14/33
Adrian Pittman – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
-
15/33
Tyler Workman – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram – Public Disorderly Conduct
-
-
16/33
Patricia Littlejohn – Malicious Injury To Personal Property < $2000 – Assault And Battery 2nd Degree
-
17/33
Robert Beverly – Failure To Appear
-
18/33
Travis Thompson – Discharging Firearms Into A Dwelling
-
19/33
Shaun Wyatt – Malicous Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of Marijuana
-
20/33
Elizabeth Parton – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
-
-
21/33
Juan Gallardo – Harassment 2nd Degree
-
22/33
Patrick Sekle – Fugitive From Justice
-
23/33
Amy Hunter – PWID Methamphetamine – Driving Under The Influence – Driving Under Suspension – No Proof Of Insurance – Failure To Possess Registration Card
-
24/33
John Ross – Family Court Bench Warrant’
-
25/33
Austin Hayes – Grand Larceny – Committment
-
-
26/33
Desmond Blue – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
-
27/33
Palmer Lumpkin – Assault And Battery
-
28/33
Christopher Thomas – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
-
29/33
Doris Smith – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
-
30/33
Todd Heath – Family Court Bench Warrant
-
-
31/33
Nicholas Perry – Sex Offender Registry Violation, Fail To Register
-
32/33
Alvin Darty – Driving Under The Influence
-
33/33
Randy Rhyne – Failure To Appear
Check out the York County mugshots from the week of May 14th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.