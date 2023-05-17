Sunscreen Safety With Dr. Scott Paviol

CHARLOTTE, NC — With summer around the corner, more people will be out and about in the sun for longer periods of time but protecting your skin should be top of mind. May is melanoma and skin cancer awareness month. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and it’s one of the most preventable. Scott Paviol, M.D. with Paviol Dermatology stopped by Rising to show us the proper way to apply sunscreen to your skin for National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month.

Dr. Paviol has been working as part of Piedmont Healthcare at Lake Norman but has recently moved to Cotswold with his wife Heather and is looking forward to serving the local community in Charlotte.

