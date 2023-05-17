York County Mugshots For The Week Of May 14th
Terry Mcdaniel – Violation Of Permanent reestraining order – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Rodney Lucas – Failure To Appear In Court
Chinwuba Kiser – Domestic Violence Second Degree
Jeffery Stuart – Public Disorderly Conduct
Dina Carter – Driving Under The Influence
Timothy Warren – Bond Revocation
John Thomasson – Possession Of Meth With Intent To Distribute
John Horton – PWID Methamphetamine
William Coleman – Failure To Appear
Gary Hampton – Sentenced Hold
Vincent Sapp – Speeding; More Than 25 MPH Over The Speed Limit – Driving Under Suspension – Habitual Traffick Offender
Tucker Counts – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V
Daniel Rayment – Driving Under The Influence > .16 Or Higher – Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee Violation
Jason Thatcher – Driving Under Suspension
Kevin Gibson – Fraudulent Checks < $500
Robert Clarke – Threatening Life Person Or Family Of Official – Throw Bodily Fluids On Employee By Prisoners
Tonya Hinson – Possession Of Cocaine Base (Crack)
Candice Long – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram – Resisting Arrest
Donna Baker – Drugs:MDP, Narcotic Drugs In Sch. I & LSD, And Sched. II – Committment – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V
Adrian Pittman – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Tyler Workman – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – Possession Of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram – Public Disorderly Conduct
Patricia Littlejohn – Malicious Injury To Personal Property < $2000 – Assault And Battery 2nd Degree
Robert Beverly – Failure To Appear
Travis Thompson – Discharging Firearms Into A Dwelling
Shaun Wyatt – Malicous Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of Marijuana
Elizabeth Parton – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Juan Gallardo – Harassment 2nd Degree
Patrick Sekle – Fugitive From Justice
Amy Hunter – PWID Methamphetamine – Driving Under The Influence – Driving Under Suspension – No Proof Of Insurance – Failure To Possess Registration Card
John Ross – Family Court Bench Warrant’
Austin Hayes – Grand Larceny – Committment
Desmond Blue – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Palmer Lumpkin – Assault And Battery
Christopher Thomas – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Doris Smith – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning
Todd Heath – Family Court Bench Warrant
Nicholas Perry – Sex Offender Registry Violation, Fail To Register
Alvin Darty – Driving Under The Influence
Randy Rhyne – Failure To Appear
Check out the York County mugshots from the week of May 14th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.