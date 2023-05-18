Massive Fire At Apartment Complex Under Construction In SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a hundred firefighters were called to battle a massive fire at an apartment complex that was under construction near SouthPark Mall. The fire started shortly after 9am on Liberty Row Drive.

Video from the scene showed a construction worker was trapped in the crane that was in the middle of the construction zone. That worker was rescued from the crane a short time later. There is no word on the worker’s condition at this time.

SouthPark Mall is closed due to the proximity of the fire. Officials are asking the public to not call 911 unless there is an absolute emergency. Motorists are advised to stay away from the area. There are numerous roads closed in the area.

A second fire has been reported at a parking deck near the construction zone. That fire is now under control and only caused minimal damage. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH LIVE: A construction worker is trapped on a crane in the middle of a massive fire in SouthPark. The five-alarm fire is burning at an apartment complex that is currently under construction. https://t.co/Lx82XgA8Ii — WCCB Charlotte's CW (@WCCBCharlotte) May 18, 2023

STRUCTURE FIRE: 7700 block Liberty Row Dr. Charlotte Fire fighters currently on scene battling blaze at construction site. pic.twitter.com/ZWIBK1WuNq — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 18, 2023

Huge flames are now coming out of the building. @theobserver @axioscharlotte pic.twitter.com/WIL34aFMzh — The Home T (@TheHomeT) May 18, 2023