Police Investigate Shooting On CATS Bus, Suspect In Custody

1/2

2/2



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on a CATS bus near the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of Outlets Boulevard.

In a statement released from CATS officials, they say the bus driver and a passenger onboard had a verbal altercation. The passenger pulled a firearm on the bus driver, and the bus driver also pulled a firearm. Both individuals shot at each other. Medic transported the bus driver and the passenger to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CATS policy does not allow employees to have a weapon on CATS property or while performing their job.

RATP Dev USA is the company that manages CATS bus system. Officials released the below statement:

“RATP Dev USA is aware of the incident that occurred this morning on bus 1030 operating on route #56 at 5404 New Fashion Way near the Charlotte Premium Outlets. RATP Dev USA is actively working very closely with Charlotte PD and CATS on the investigation into the incident. Our number one concern is the health and well being of our Operator who was injured as well as the safety of all our employees and riders across Charlotte Mecklenburg County.”

Police have the suspect in custody.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.