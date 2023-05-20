Gaston County Mugshots May 19th

1/30 Gaston County Mugshots

2/30 Michael Watts – Larceny – Possession Stolen – Motor Vehicle – Possession Meth – Intefrence Elect Monitoring Device

3/30 Cayla Vincent – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court

4/30 Kevin Vasques – Probation Violation

5/30 Deryck Taylor – Failure To Appear In Court



6/30 Glenn Spivey – Probation Violation

7/30 Jason Southland – Failure To Appear To Appear In Court – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Carry Concelaed Weapon

8/30 Carolyn Smith – Probation Violation

9/30 Xavia Scott – Larceny

10/30 Kelly Rhyne – Probation Violation



11/30 Alejandro Reyes – Driving While Impaired

12/30 Hayley Powell – Larceny – Second Degree Trespass

13/30 Antwan Parchia – Driving While Impaired

14/30 Dylan Haley – Second Degree Trespassing

15/30 Nathan Guye – Probation Violation



16/30 Rashidah Greene – Parole Warrant

17/30 Marguerite Gray – Probation Violation

18/30 Maurice Graham – Probation Violation

19/30 Rebekah Bibson – Possession Of Controlled Substances In Jail – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

20/30 Paul Gibson – Possession Of Marijauana – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia



21/30 Chadwick Fisher – Failure To Appear In Court – Break:Enter – Larceny

22/30 Todd Doane – Probation Violation

23/30 Tonya Delgado – Probation Violation

24/30 John Dawkins – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

25/30 Rachel Causby – Possession Of Stolen Property – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Controlled Substances Prison



26/30 Craig Casselman – Probation Violation

27/30 John Campbell – Probation Violation

28/30 Steven Bartlet – First Degree Burglary – Larceny – First Degree Trespass – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

29/30 Lillian Baker – Larceny – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny

30/30 William Adams – Injury To Real Property





























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, May 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.