Gaston County Mugshots May 19th
Michael Watts – Larceny – Possession Stolen – Motor Vehicle – Possession Meth – Intefrence Elect Monitoring Device
Cayla Vincent – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court
Kevin Vasques – Probation Violation
Deryck Taylor – Failure To Appear In Court
Glenn Spivey – Probation Violation
Jason Southland – Failure To Appear To Appear In Court – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Carry Concelaed Weapon
Carolyn Smith – Probation Violation
Xavia Scott – Larceny
Kelly Rhyne – Probation Violation
Alejandro Reyes – Driving While Impaired
Hayley Powell – Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
Antwan Parchia – Driving While Impaired
Dylan Haley – Second Degree Trespassing
Nathan Guye – Probation Violation
Rashidah Greene – Parole Warrant
Marguerite Gray – Probation Violation
Maurice Graham – Probation Violation
Rebekah Bibson – Possession Of Controlled Substances In Jail – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Paul Gibson – Possession Of Marijauana – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Chadwick Fisher – Failure To Appear In Court – Break:Enter – Larceny
Todd Doane – Probation Violation
Tonya Delgado – Probation Violation
John Dawkins – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Rachel Causby – Possession Of Stolen Property – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Controlled Substances Prison
Craig Casselman – Probation Violation
John Campbell – Probation Violation
Steven Bartlet – First Degree Burglary – Larceny – First Degree Trespass – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Lillian Baker – Larceny – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny
William Adams – Injury To Real Property
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, May 19th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.