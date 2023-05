Gaston County Mugshots May 20th.

1/32 Franklin Young – Probation Violation – Non Support Of Child

2/32 Curtis Wike – Driving While Impaired – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

3/32 Christopher Smarr – Fugitive In Other State

4/32 Verron Reynolds – Break:Enter – Larceny

5/32 Mivahel Moore – Failure To Appear In Court



6/32 Daniel Mitchell – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

7/32 Lee McGruder – Speeding – Driving While Impaired

8/32 Karen Martinez – Simple Assault

9/32 Karen Martinez – Simple Assualt

10/32 Jilian Lavair – Failure To Appear In Court



11/32 Fionjela Knox – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked

12/32 Ashley Keeter – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

13/32 Braxton Kale – Driving While Impaired

14/32 Gary Johnson – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Stolen Property – Larceny

15/32 James Hughes – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances With Intent To Sell – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



16/32 Landon Hoyle – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Deliver – Resisit Public Officer

17/32 Kyre Hodge – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

18/32 Corey Hayes – Simple Assault

19/32 Krista Hawkins – Second Degree Tresspass

20/32 Randall Hall – Driving While Impaired



21/32 Jarvis Grahahm – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Firearm By A Felon

22/32 Linda Franks – Failure To Appear In Court

23/32 Christina Frank – Probation Violation

24/32 Stephanie Ennis – Resist Public Officer – Communicating Threats

25/32 Darian Drumm – Driving While Impaired



26/32 Tabitha Drum – Failure To Appear In Court

27/32 Julie Drake – Failure To Appear In Court

28/32 Virginia Craig – Break:Enter Motor Vehicle

29/32 Megan Collins – Possession Of Meth

30/32 Wendy Catterton – Domestic Violence Protection Over



31/32 Janna Brown –Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Controlled Substances In Jail – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

32/32 Corey Bommarito – Reckless Driving – Registration Plate Expired – Driving While License Revoked – No Insurance

































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, May 20th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.