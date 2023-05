Gaston County Mugshots May 21st

1/33 Margaret Yelton – Failure to Appear – Shoplifting – Resisting Officer

2/33 Jason Wooten – DWI – Speeding – Reckless Driving

3/33 Lamar Woody – Assault on a Female – Simple Assault

4/33 Johnny Williams – Breaking and Entering – Injury to Real Property

5/33 Victor Vega – Assault on a Female – Marijuana – Marijuana Paraphernalia



6/33 Tabitha Vansickel – Failure to Appear

7/33 Laneisha Todd – Failure to Appear

8/33 Laquita Streeter – Assault

9/33 Michael Rollins – Failure to Appear

10/33 Lorena Reategui–Aingulo – Contributing to Delinquency of Juvenile – Sell Alcohol To Minor



11/33 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation

12/33 India Poarch – Failure to Appear

13/33 Jamonquez Moise – DWI

14/33 Joseph McIntyre – Possession Stolen Vehicle

15/33 Daysi Lopez – Assault



16/33 Melvin Kpor – DWI

17/33 Madison Jones – Larceny of Motor Vehicle

18/33 Robert Johnson – Breaking and Entering – Injury to Personal Property

19/33 Rodney Jeter – Sch II

20/33 Matthew Holmes – Assault on a Female – Injury to Personal Property



21/33 Savanna Hager – Failure to Appear

22/33 Robert Gillenwater – Stalking

23/33 Jessica Foreman – Failure to Appear

24/33 Tyrell Fields – Possess Stolen Vehicle

25/33 Jared Dauer – Probation Violation



26/33 Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation

27/33 Ryan Campbell – Assault on a Female

28/33 Ramon Bryant – Injury to Personal Property

29/33 Courtney Bryant – DWI

30/33 Jerrick Brown – Trespass



31/33 Jacob Broome – Larceny – Burglary – Breaking and Enterting – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fraud

32/33 Pansy Billing – Sch II – Drug Paraphernalia

33/33 Jahlil Baker – Robbery – Assault on a Female



































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, May 21, 2023.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty.