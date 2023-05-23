Gaston County Mugshots May 22nd
-
1/36
Samuel Young – Probation Violation
-
2/36
Michael Williams – Sch VI – Sell Sch VI
-
3/36
Misty Waters – Failure to Appear
-
4/36
Matthew Sawtelle – Probation Violation
-
5/36
Barrion Ross – Failure to Appear – Assault – Injury to Real Property
-
-
6/36
Martin Rojas – Murder – Possess Stolen Firearm
-
7/36
Caitlin Peeler – Probation Violation
-
8/36
Ida Parker – Breaking and Entering.– Larceny – Obtain Property By False Pretense
-
9/36
Michael Moses – Failure to Appear
-
10/36
Eric Mitchell – Failure to Appear
-
-
11/36
William McCarthy – Injury to Personal Property
-
12/36
Miguel Maldonado – Trespass
-
13/36
Khai Lo – Obtain Property By False Pretense
-
14/36
Shawn Lattimore – Child Abuse
-
15/36
KJelly Karnazes – Financial Identity Fraud – Larceny – Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
16/36
Steven Jones – Resisting Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Intoxicated and Disruptive
-
17/36
Makalani Jones – Fugitive
-
18/36
Summer Jarrett – DWI – Reckless Driving – Child Abuse – Speeding – Failure to Notify DMV Address Change
-
19/36
Cameron Hughes – Breaking and Entering
-
20/36
Michael Hobbs – Failure to Appear
-
-
21/36
Cebron Hester – Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Firearm by Felon
-
22/36
Heather Hamrick – Failure to Appear
-
23/36
Jordan Easter – Trespass
-
24/36
Justin Dunn – Resisting Officer – Carry Concealed Weapon – Intoxicated and Disruptive
-
25/36
Rebecca Dawkins – Failure to Appear
-
-
26/36
Kedith Cloninger – Sex Offense – Parole Warrant
-
27/36
Omar Chisholm – Failure to Appear
-
28/36
Natasha Chastain – Failure to Appear
-
29/36
Rodolfo Castro – Munoz – DWI – Reckless Driving – No License
-
30/36
Jonathan Burton – Meth – Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
31/36
Charles Burleson – Breaking and Enterting To Terrorize
-
32/36
Ashley Burch – Failure to Appear
-
33/36
Harley Boone – Failure to Appear
-
34/36
Jessica Bivens – Failure to Appear
-
35/36
Forrest Bigger – Sch VI – Manufacture Marijuana – Marijuana Paraphernalia – DWLR – Revoked License
-
-
36/36
John Anderson – Breaking and Entering – Resisting Officer
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, May 22, 2023.
*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.