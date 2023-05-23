Mecklenburg County Mugshots Active Inmates
-
1/24
Antonio Barrett – PWISD Cocaine – Trafficking Cocaine – Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana
-
2/24
Albert Barnette – Possession of Firearm by Felon
-
3/24
Natalie Banner – Probation Violation – Possession Firearm by Felon
-
4/24
Joe Ballard – Breaking and Entering – Larceny
-
5/24
Edward Baldwin – Resisting Officer – Assault Govt Official
-
-
6/24
Jeremy Baker – Injury to Real Property
-
7/24
Natwoine Austin – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Firearm by Felon
-
8/24
Prince Ashford – Breaking and Entering – Communicating Threats – Injury to Real Property – Harassing Phone Call
-
9/24
Jaquarius Asbury – Larceny of Motor Vehicle
-
10/24
James Armstrong – Resisting Officer – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Meth – Trafficking MDMA
-
-
11/24
Kenneth Almond – Possession of Firearm by Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
12/24
Debra Allen – Possession Stolen Property – Felony Conspiracy
-
13/24
Robert Alexander – Possession of Firearm by Felon
-
14/24
Nathan Alexander – Stat Sex Offense With Child – Kidnapping – Sexual Battery
-
15/24
James Alexander – Trespass – Drug Paraphernalia – Larceny – Resisting Officer
-
-
16/24
Clinton Albright – Governor’s Warrant
-
17/24
Sheraton Adams – Assault on a Female – Simple Assault
-
18/24
Imani Abner – Discharge Weapon in Occupied Property
-
19/24
Terquerious Byrd – No Charges Listed
-
20/24
Phillip Pearce – Federal
-
-
21/24
James Lowery – Federal
-
22/24
Tevin Eason – Parole Violation
-
23/24
Reina Delos–Reyes – Interstate Compact
-
24/24
Monica Brown – Federal
Check out some of the active inmates at the Mecklenburg County Jail.
*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.