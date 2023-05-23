Mecklenburg County Mugshots Active Inmates

1/24 Antonio Barrett – PWISD Cocaine – Trafficking Cocaine – Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana

2/24 Albert Barnette – Possession of Firearm by Felon

3/24 Natalie Banner – Probation Violation – Possession Firearm by Felon

4/24 Joe Ballard – Breaking and Entering – Larceny

5/24 Edward Baldwin – Resisting Officer – Assault Govt Official



6/24 Jeremy Baker – Injury to Real Property

7/24 Natwoine Austin – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Firearm by Felon

8/24 Prince Ashford – Breaking and Entering – Communicating Threats – Injury to Real Property – Harassing Phone Call

9/24 Jaquarius Asbury – Larceny of Motor Vehicle

10/24 James Armstrong – Resisting Officer – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Meth – Trafficking MDMA



11/24 Kenneth Almond – Possession of Firearm by Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

12/24 Debra Allen – Possession Stolen Property – Felony Conspiracy

13/24 Robert Alexander – Possession of Firearm by Felon

14/24 Nathan Alexander – Stat Sex Offense With Child – Kidnapping – Sexual Battery

15/24 James Alexander – Trespass – Drug Paraphernalia – Larceny – Resisting Officer



16/24 Clinton Albright – Governor’s Warrant

17/24 Sheraton Adams – Assault on a Female – Simple Assault

18/24 Imani Abner – Discharge Weapon in Occupied Property

19/24 Terquerious Byrd – No Charges Listed

20/24 Phillip Pearce – Federal



21/24 James Lowery – Federal

22/24 Tevin Eason – Parole Violation

23/24 Reina Delos–Reyes – Interstate Compact

24/24 Monica Brown – Federal

















































Check out some of the active inmates at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.