Gaston County Mugshots May 23rd

1/26 Thomas Welch – Parole Warrant

2/26 Brandon Taylor – Failure to Appear

3/26 Amber Stroupe – Obstruct Justice

4/26 Michelle Spiegel – Failure to Appear

5/26 Kevin Simpson – Habeas Corpus



6/26 Buckeeus Sadler – Sch II – Marijuana – Sch II

7/26 Justin Rojo – Habeas Corpus

8/26 Cayla Robinson – Assault

9/26 Henry Quezada-Pena – Failure to Appear – Sch VI – Marijuana Paraphernalia – Open Container

10/26 Elijah Pompey – Marijuana



11/26 Bryan Palmer – Habeas Corpus

12/26 Jalen McKnight – Obtain Controlled Substance by Fraud – Attempt to Obtain Property by False Pretense

13/26 James Lintz – Probation Violation

14/26 Pervis Johnson – Failure to Appear

15/26 Mandy Jenkins – Failure to Appear



16/26 Brian Hall – Shoplifting – Failure to Appear

17/26 Vinson Garmon – Fugitive

18/26 Helen Forbes – Failure to Appear

19/26 Isaiah Danner – Carrying Concealed Weapon

20/26 Brian Carver – Habeas Corpus



21/26 Romello Byers – Probation Violation

22/26 Roshonda Burris – Failure to Appear

23/26 Dwight Britt – DWI – Fictitious Tag – DWLR

24/26 Virginia Bradley – Resisting Officer – Trespass

25/26 Randy Barnette – DWI – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Child Abuse



26/26 Addison Banks – Breaking and Entering





















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.