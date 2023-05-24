Gaston County Mugshots May 23rd
1/26
Thomas Welch – Parole Warrant
2/26
Brandon Taylor – Failure to Appear
3/26
Amber Stroupe – Obstruct Justice
4/26
Michelle Spiegel – Failure to Appear
5/26
Kevin Simpson – Habeas Corpus
6/26
Buckeeus Sadler – Sch II – Marijuana – Sch II
7/26
Justin Rojo – Habeas Corpus
8/26
Cayla Robinson – Assault
9/26
Henry Quezada-Pena – Failure to Appear – Sch VI – Marijuana Paraphernalia – Open Container
10/26
Elijah Pompey – Marijuana
11/26
Bryan Palmer – Habeas Corpus
12/26
Jalen McKnight – Obtain Controlled Substance by Fraud – Attempt to Obtain Property by False Pretense
13/26
James Lintz – Probation Violation
14/26
Pervis Johnson – Failure to Appear
15/26
Mandy Jenkins – Failure to Appear
16/26
Brian Hall – Shoplifting – Failure to Appear
17/26
Vinson Garmon – Fugitive
18/26
Helen Forbes – Failure to Appear
19/26
Isaiah Danner – Carrying Concealed Weapon
20/26
Brian Carver – Habeas Corpus
21/26
Romello Byers – Probation Violation
22/26
Roshonda Burris – Failure to Appear
23/26
Dwight Britt – DWI – Fictitious Tag – DWLR
24/26
Virginia Bradley – Resisting Officer – Trespass
25/26
Randy Barnette – DWI – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Child Abuse
26/26
Addison Banks – Breaking and Entering
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.