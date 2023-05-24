Police: Bomb Threat Investigation At Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport

MONROE, N.C. — Police are conducting an investigation at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport.

On Wednesday, just before 4 p.m., authorities say a bomb threat was called into the airport. The bomb squad is on scene along with local law enforcement. At this time, the airport is closed to visitors. The Monroe Police Department says all air traffic has been paused and to please avoid the area due to an increase in activity around the airport.

As more information is released, we will update this story.