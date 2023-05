Mecklenburg County Active Inmates For The Week Of May 22th

1/23 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/23 William Bruton – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

3/23 Ryan Bumgarner – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon – Parole Violation

4/23 Kylik Burgess – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – First Degree Kidnapping – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Firearm By Felon – Assault On A Female

5/23 Kevin Burlinski – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny



6/23 Gerry Burns – Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Second Degree Kidnapping

7/23 Tony Burns – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

8/23 Yavonka Byrd – Probation Violation

9/23 Amarion Caldwell – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Flee/Elude Arrest Motor Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property

10/23 Christopher Caldwell – Resisting Public Officer – Assault On A Governemnt Official – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Felony Conspiracy – Common Law Robbery



11/23 David Caldwell – Probation Violation – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

12/23 Olvin Calero–Martinez – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

13/23 Prentice Campbell – Habitual Larceny – Resisiting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass – Breaking And Entering – Common Law Robbery

14/23 Jose Castro – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Real Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

15/23 Kenneth Cathcart – Accessory After The Fact Of Felony – Felony Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle



16/23 Rodriguez Chambers – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

17/23 Thomas Chapman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Injury To Personal Property – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device

18/23 Tyler Chatman–Wilson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Simple Possession Scghedule IV – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

19/23 Duentraquis Chiles – Larceny By Anti–Inventory Device – Felony Conspiracy – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

20/23 Damion Cooper – Possesison Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm



21/23 Robert Cortez – Serious Injury By Vehicle

22/23 Shane Cotton – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Child Under 12

23/23 Mitchell Cowart – Probation Violation – Out Of County















































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates for the week of May, 22nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.