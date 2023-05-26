Gaston County Mugshots May 25th
-
1/42
Billy Wall – Larceny – Non Support of Child
-
2/42
Angeliah Walker – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Utter Forged Instrument
-
3/42
Cory Thomas – Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
-
4/42
James Street – Larceny – Assault
-
5/42
Jennifer Stiles – Stalking
-
-
6/42
Ashley Spiller – School Attendance Law Violation
-
7/42
Jamill Sparrow – Kidnapping
-
8/42
Brock Smith – DWLR – Reckless Driving
-
9/42
Kenesha Sanders – Failure to Appear
-
10/42
Clinton Russell – Failure to Appear
-
-
11/42
Rocky Rudisill – Failure to Appear – Resisting. Officer – Probation Violation
-
12/42
Rolando Roseboro – Failure to Appear
-
13/42
Anthony Romero – Sch II – Maintain Dwelling – Drug Paraphernalia – Sch IV – Possess Firearm by Felon
-
14/42
Jeffery Richards – Fugitive
-
15/42
Chasity Moss – Failure to Appear – Meth – Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
16/42
Darla McKinny – Sch II – Cocaine – Sch IV – Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
17/42
James McGaha – Resisting Officer
-
18/42
Jessica McCully – Sch II
-
19/42
William McCarthy – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats
-
20/42
Brandon McCarter – Cocaine – Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
21/42
Steven Laturno – Probation Violation – Larceny
-
22/42
Justin Hunt – DWI – Reckless Driving – Marijuana
-
23/42
Adam Gravely – Probation Violation – Interfere Electronic Monitoring Device – Meth – Drug Paraphernalia
-
24/42
Johnny Goodman – Speeding – Reckless Driving – DWI – Open Container – DWLR – Failure to Appear
-
25/42
Bryan Garcia–Inda – Trafficking Heroin – Trafficking Meth – Sch II – Maintain Dwelling – Sch I
-
-
26/42
Adam Furr – Trespass
-
27/42
Fransico Fuentes – Habeas Corpus
-
28/42
Amanda Frisbee – Failure to Appear
-
29/42
Monica Ferguson – DWI
-
30/42
Brianna Eaton – Failure to Appear
-
-
31/42
Charlie Easter – Habeas Corpus
-
32/42
Steven Dills – Failure to Appear
-
33/42
Enrique Cruz – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Heroin – Sch II – PWIMSD Meth – Maintain Dwelling – Immigration
-
34/42
Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation
-
35/42
Zachery Burgess – Failure to Appear
-
-
36/42
John Bumgardner – Failure to Appear
-
37/42
Eric Brice – Assault on a Female – Possession in Jail
-
38/42
Jeffery Beach – Failure to Appear – DWLR – Expired Plate
-
39/42
Shannon Alexander – Failure to Appear
-
40/42
Pamela Adams – True Bill of Indictment
-
-
41/42
Misty Abercrombie – Sch II – Cocaine – Sch IV – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
42/42
Bobby Abee – DWLR – Possess Stolen Vehicle
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, May 25, 2023.
*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.