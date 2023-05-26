Gaston County Mugshots May 25th

1/42 Billy Wall – Larceny – Non Support of Child

2/42 Angeliah Walker – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Utter Forged Instrument

3/42 Cory Thomas – Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

4/42 James Street – Larceny – Assault

5/42 Jennifer Stiles – Stalking



6/42 Ashley Spiller – School Attendance Law Violation

7/42 Jamill Sparrow – Kidnapping

8/42 Brock Smith – DWLR – Reckless Driving

9/42 Kenesha Sanders – Failure to Appear

10/42 Clinton Russell – Failure to Appear



11/42 Rocky Rudisill – Failure to Appear – Resisting. Officer – Probation Violation

12/42 Rolando Roseboro – Failure to Appear

13/42 Anthony Romero – Sch II – Maintain Dwelling – Drug Paraphernalia – Sch IV – Possess Firearm by Felon

14/42 Jeffery Richards – Fugitive

15/42 Chasity Moss – Failure to Appear – Meth – Drug Paraphernalia



16/42 Darla McKinny – Sch II – Cocaine – Sch IV – Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed Weapon

17/42 James McGaha – Resisting Officer

18/42 Jessica McCully – Sch II

19/42 William McCarthy – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats

20/42 Brandon McCarter – Cocaine – Drug Paraphernalia



21/42 Steven Laturno – Probation Violation – Larceny

22/42 Justin Hunt – DWI – Reckless Driving – Marijuana

23/42 Adam Gravely – Probation Violation – Interfere Electronic Monitoring Device – Meth – Drug Paraphernalia

24/42 Johnny Goodman – Speeding – Reckless Driving – DWI – Open Container – DWLR – Failure to Appear

25/42 Bryan Garcia–Inda – Trafficking Heroin – Trafficking Meth – Sch II – Maintain Dwelling – Sch I



26/42 Adam Furr – Trespass

27/42 Fransico Fuentes – Habeas Corpus

28/42 Amanda Frisbee – Failure to Appear

29/42 Monica Ferguson – DWI

30/42 Brianna Eaton – Failure to Appear



31/42 Charlie Easter – Habeas Corpus

32/42 Steven Dills – Failure to Appear

33/42 Enrique Cruz – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Heroin – Sch II – PWIMSD Meth – Maintain Dwelling – Immigration

34/42 Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation

35/42 Zachery Burgess – Failure to Appear



36/42 John Bumgardner – Failure to Appear

37/42 Eric Brice – Assault on a Female – Possession in Jail

38/42 Jeffery Beach – Failure to Appear – DWLR – Expired Plate

39/42 Shannon Alexander – Failure to Appear

40/42 Pamela Adams – True Bill of Indictment



41/42 Misty Abercrombie – Sch II – Cocaine – Sch IV – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

42/42 Bobby Abee – DWLR – Possess Stolen Vehicle





















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, May 25, 2023.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.