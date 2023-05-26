Mississippi Police Shoot 11-Year-Old Boy

INDIANAPOLIS, MI – Calls are growing louder for Mississippi police to release body cam footage of officers shooting an 11-Year-Old boy after he called 911.

Officers were responding to a domestic call when the shooting occurred. The mother of the child says an officer came into the home with his gun drawn and shot her 11-year-old son as he came around the corner.

The boy suffered from several injuries including a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver. He s now recovering at home.

The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation.

For more stories on police-involved shootings click here.