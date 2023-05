Gaston County Mugshots May 26th

1/44 Gaston Count Mugshots

2/44 John Wright – Driving While Imapaired – Child Abuse

3/44 Zachary Wooddruff – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Meth

4/44 Antoine Williams – Possession Firearm Felon

5/44 Brittany Willard – Resist Prublic Officer



6/44 Eyzaah Ward – Larceny

7/44 Lee Tilley – Larcney

8/44 Lacey Stillwell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Reckless Driving

9/44 Trysure Steele – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Cocaine

10/44 Jeneiro Starks – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny – No Insurance



11/44 Glenn Spivey – Probation Violation

12/44 Brittany Smith – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Meth

13/44 William Sadler – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Meth

14/44 Camilo Romero – Driving With License Revoked

15/44 Alejandro Reyes – Driving While Impaired



16/44 Jerry Orrell – Probation Violation

17/44 Kenna Neal – Failure To Appear In Court

18/44 Jeffer McKight – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

19/44 Ashley Maynor – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Parol Warrent

20/44 Christopher Martinez – Probation Violation



21/44 Tahj Martin – Possess Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear In Court

22/44 Travis Malone – Larceny – Second Degree Tresspassing – Resist Public Officer

23/44 Tiffiany Lynch – Domestic Violence Protection Order

24/44 Paul Luster – Failure To Appear In Court

25/44 Jackie Lowe – Probation Violation



26/44 Matthew Lewis – Failure To Appear In Court – Resisit Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

27/44 Zachary Ledford – Failure To Appear In Court

28/44 Luther Jordan – Failure To Appear In Court

29/44 Davis Jones – Assault Of Female

30/44 Harley Harkey – Failure To Appear In Court



31/44 Kayla Gwinn – Driving While Impaired

32/44 Sheila Groves – Resist Public Officer – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile

33/44 Charles Grant – Cruelty To Animals

34/44 Justin Duncan – Failure To Appear In Court

35/44 Todd Doane – Probation Violation



36/44 Tonya Delgado – Probation Violation

37/44 Felix Corrales–Herrera – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Immigration

38/44 Jeremy Cook – Breaking:Enter – Robbery Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female

39/44 Tammy Columbia – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

40/44 Hernandez Caballero – Litter < 15 LBS – Driving While Impaired



41/44 Devonte Byers – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear In Court

42/44 Jonathan Beavers – Break/Enter

43/44 Joshua Barnes – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

44/44 Tevin Atlas – Trafficking Heroin – Possesison Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Meth

























































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, May, 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.