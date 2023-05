Mecklenburg County Mugshot Active Inmates May 26th

1/22 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/22 Franklin Thomas – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

3/22 Michael Gustafson – Domestic Protective Order Violation

4/22 Juan Gurrola–Rojas – Trafficking Meth

5/22 Arnold Guardado – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery



6/22 Christopher Grinstead – Simple Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances

7/22 Jeffery Griffin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

8/22 Jylik Grier – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property

9/22 Dante Green – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny – Domestic Violence Order Violation

10/22 Cody Graham – First Degree Murder



11/22 Natasha Gordon – Felony Conspiracy – First Degree Kidnapping – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer

12/22 Jason Goodnite – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

13/22 Tanya Goldwire – Assualt On Campus Officer

14/22 Thomas Glover – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

15/22 Daryl Gibbs – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property



16/22 Christopher Garland – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – First Degree Burglary

17/22 Armando Garcia – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

18/22 Dominique Gannt – Attempted First Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm

19/22 Jessica Gannon – Driving While Impaired

20/22 Saad Gaineyn – Resisitng Public Officer – Assault On A Female



21/22 Davazea Gainey – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Propperty

22/22 Devonte Freeman – First Degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – Statutory Rape Of Child <15 – Indecent Liberties With A Child –Probation Violation













































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Friday, May 26th

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.