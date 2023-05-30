Gaston County Mugshots May 29th
-
1/29
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/29
Angel Ray – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – DWI – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
3/29
Billy Medlin – Assault, Female
-
4/29
Bryan Orellana–Levia – Assault, Simple
-
5/29
Carlos Flores – Larceny, Employee
-
-
6/29
Chanet Charles – Assault, Female
-
7/29
Christopher Mossess – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
8/29
Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation
-
9/29
Daniel Vasquez–Ramos – DWI – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Inspection Violation
-
10/29
Denzel Haynes – Probation Violation
-
-
11/29
Deshawn Figueroa – Larceny
-
12/29
Jayesh Veettil – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Drive Left Of Center
-
13/29
Joseph Bostic – Impede Traffic Sit:Stand:Lie – Resist Public Officer
-
14/29
Joseph Hamilton – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
15/29
Josie Compton – Possess Methamphetamine – Posess Drug Paraphernalia – Reg Plate Improperly Attached – Insurace, Operate Veh, No Liability
-
-
16/29
Justin Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
17/29
Kathy Garrett – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Child Abuse – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Drive Left Of Center – Inspection Violation
-
18/29
Lacyona Walton – Firearm, Possessss, Felon – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
-
19/29
Lanija Howze – Assault, Simple
-
20/29
Lauren Faulks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
21/29
Luis Ortiz–Gutierrez – Assault, Simple
-
22/29
Myasia Stevenson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
23/29
Najee Conner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
24/29
Nicole Arzuaga – Larceny – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
-
-
26/29
Scott Jackson – Assault, Simple
-
27/29
Tara Williams – Possess Methamphetamine
-
28/29
Thomas Gibson – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female
-
29/29
William Gist – Break:Enter, Coin Machine
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, May, 29th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.