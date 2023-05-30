Gaston County Mugshots May 29th

1/29 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/29 Angel Ray – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – DWI – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/29 Billy Medlin – Assault, Female

4/29 Bryan Orellana–Levia – Assault, Simple

5/29 Carlos Flores – Larceny, Employee



6/29 Chanet Charles – Assault, Female

7/29 Christopher Mossess – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/29 Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation

9/29 Daniel Vasquez–Ramos – DWI – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Inspection Violation

10/29 Denzel Haynes – Probation Violation



11/29 Deshawn Figueroa – Larceny

12/29 Jayesh Veettil – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Drive Left Of Center

13/29 Joseph Bostic – Impede Traffic Sit:Stand:Lie – Resist Public Officer

14/29 Joseph Hamilton – Trespass, 2nd Degree

15/29 Josie Compton – Possess Methamphetamine – Posess Drug Paraphernalia – Reg Plate Improperly Attached – Insurace, Operate Veh, No Liability



16/29 Justin Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/29 Kathy Garrett – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Child Abuse – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Drive Left Of Center – Inspection Violation

18/29 Lacyona Walton – Firearm, Possessss, Felon – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

19/29 Lanija Howze – Assault, Simple

20/29 Lauren Faulks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/29 Luis Ortiz–Gutierrez – Assault, Simple

22/29 Myasia Stevenson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/29 Najee Conner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/29 Nicole Arzuaga – Larceny – Larceny, Misdemeanor

25/29 Robert Dudley – DWI



26/29 Scott Jackson – Assault, Simple

27/29 Tara Williams – Possess Methamphetamine

28/29 Thomas Gibson – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female

29/29 William Gist – Break:Enter, Coin Machine



























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, May, 29th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.