Mecklenburg County Mugshot Active Inmates May 29th

1/26 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/26 Jadarrell Houston – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny

3/26 Germone Hopper – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer

4/26 Timothy Hooks – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Break And Or Entering

5/26 Thomas Holmes – Misdmeanor Larceny – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment



6/26 Michael Holmes – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

7/26 Jamar Holmes – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny

8/26 Alfred Hollins – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

9/26 Joseph Holland – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Attempt Second Degree Rape – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Strangulation

10/26 Samuel Holcombe – Assault By Stragulation – Aslt Inf Ser Inj Minor Present – C:S – Possess Controlled Substance At Ja



11/26 Richard Holbrook – Statutory Rape Of Child <= 15 – Indecent Liberties With Child – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault Inflict Serious Inj

12/26 Michael Hill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

13/26 Sharlockclay Hicks – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

14/26 Avery Hewett – Felony Larceny – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female

15/26 Karen Hernandez – Cyberstalking – Communicating Threats



16/26 Abel Hernandez – Resisting Public Officer – Urinate In Public:Defecate In Public – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

17/26 Moris Morales – Resisting Public Officer – Urinate In Public:Defecate In Public – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

18/26 James Henderson – Sch II – Trafficking In Cocaine

19/26 Davidson Henderson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Probation Violation

20/26 Allen Hazelwood – Felony Larceny – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny



21/26 Lloyd Hayes – Second Degree Trespass – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

22/26 Wesley Hawk – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Parole Violation

23/26 Brittany Harvey – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

24/26 John Harrison – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter

25/26 Ricco Hallman – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle



26/26 Keymondre Hall – Governor’s Warrant





















































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Monday, May 29th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.