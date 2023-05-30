Mecklenburg County Mugshot Active Inmates May 29th
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
Jadarrell Houston – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny
Germone Hopper – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer
Timothy Hooks – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Break And Or Entering
Thomas Holmes – Misdmeanor Larceny – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment
Michael Holmes – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Jamar Holmes – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny
Alfred Hollins – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Joseph Holland – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Attempt Second Degree Rape – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Strangulation
Samuel Holcombe – Assault By Stragulation – Aslt Inf Ser Inj Minor Present – C:S – Possess Controlled Substance At Ja
Richard Holbrook – Statutory Rape Of Child <= 15 – Indecent Liberties With Child – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault Inflict Serious Inj
Michael Hill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Sharlockclay Hicks – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Avery Hewett – Felony Larceny – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female
Karen Hernandez – Cyberstalking – Communicating Threats
Abel Hernandez – Resisting Public Officer – Urinate In Public:Defecate In Public – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Moris Morales – Resisting Public Officer – Urinate In Public:Defecate In Public – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
James Henderson – Sch II – Trafficking In Cocaine
Davidson Henderson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Probation Violation
Allen Hazelwood – Felony Larceny – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny
Lloyd Hayes – Second Degree Trespass – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Wesley Hawk – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Parole Violation
Brittany Harvey – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
John Harrison – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Ricco Hallman – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Keymondre Hall – Governor’s Warrant
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Monday, May 29th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.