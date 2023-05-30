Statesville Police Looking For Man Accused Of Robbing Several Banks

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police need your help locating a man accused of robbing the First Horizon Bank on E. Broad Street in Statesville. Officers responded to a robbery in progress at the bank Tuesday, May 30th just before 9:30am, according to a news release.

The suspect, Kelvin Wayne Simmons, is accused of walking into the bank with a lunch box and handing a note to the teller stating he had a gun and demanding money.

After receiving the money, police say Simmons, of Concord, fled the scene in a 2013 Hyundai Sante Fe with North Carolina plates: TMR-8978.

The Statesville Police Department obtained warrants for Simmons’ arrest. Police say Simmons is also wanted for several other bank robberies in recent days, including the F&M Bank on Avalon Drive in Salisbury on May 25th. Anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.