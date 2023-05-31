Charlotte Hornets To Participate In California Classic Summer League

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Hornets announced the team will make its first-ever appearance in the California Classic Summer League At Golden 1 Center in Sacramento July 3rd-5th.

The Hornets join the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs in an expanded Classic field, and each team will play two games. Both of Charlotte’s games will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Hornets will also participate in the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7th-17th. Charlotte owns five picks – Nos. 2, 27, 34, 39 and 41 – in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

Below is a full schedule for the California Classic (all times Pacific):