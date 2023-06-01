Atrium Health Breaks Ground On Hospital That Will Provide Critical Care To North Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Atrium Health broke ground Wednesday on its newest hospital, Atrium Health Lake Norman. The 170,000 square-foot facility located in Cornelius, N.C., will bring access to high-quality health care with state-of-the-art-technology to a growing area which is in need of this level of care. The new hospital is expected to open its doors to patients in 2025 with approximately 280 new jobs.

Atrium Health recognizes there is a need for emergency, primary and specialty care due to the tremendous population growth of the area. The communities in North Mecklenburg County deserve close-to-home access to quality care without having to travel into Charlotte to meet their care needs. Atrium Health Lake Norman offers residents in the area that much-needed solution.

“Since first opening our doors in 1940 as Charlotte Memorial Hospital, we have been proud to be the first and best choice for care in this region,” said Ken Haynes, president of Advocate Health’s Southeast region, of which Atrium Health is a part. “We are thrilled to begin building this new state-of-the-art hospital, in order to provide the highest quality care to residents in the Lake Norman area, ensuring we are even better poised to have a profound impact on the community by providing care for all who need it.”