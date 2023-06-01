Gaston County Mugshots May 31st
Amy Dover – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Ashleigh Heflin – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
Brian Arnold – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer
Bridgett Edwards – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Bryan Bridges – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Clarence Coleman – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Dale Willard – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Damon Blackman – Felony Hit:Run Serious Injury:Death
Danielle Greason – Fictious Info To Officer
David Hunsucker – Probation Violation
Dennis Everett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Hope Jeffries – License, No Operators – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
Jarius Young – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jermaine Brown – Assault, Female
Joshua Ross – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kelly Carter – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kenneth Richey – DWI – Speed, Exceed Posted
Kimberly Dellinger – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Krista Stutts – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Speed, Exceed Posted – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Speed, Failure To Reduce – Seat Belt, Driver
Larry Armstrong – Probation Violation
Matthew Deal – Cocaine, Possess
Matthew Ruttenbur – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Property – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Michael Acosta – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female
Michael Hallman – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
Michele Robles – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Patrick Whalen – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter – Injury, Personal Property
Richard Cannon – Heroin, Possess – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Shana McDaniel – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile
Tabitha Logeais – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tiffany Guy – Assault, Simple
Torrance Fowler – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Cocaine, Possess – Marijuana, Possess
Victor Watson – Habeas Corpus
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, May, 31st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.