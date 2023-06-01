Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 1st
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Chamar Kelley – Fugitive : Extradition Other State – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisiting Public Officer
Leah Kelly – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
Msrion Kelley – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon
Troy Kirkpatrick – Misdemeanor Larceny – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Frederick Lampkin – Domestic Protective Order Violation
Drederick Laney – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assualt On A Female – Communication Threats – First Degree Trespassing
Allen Leach – First Degree Murder – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Promote Prostitution Profits
Devante Leaks – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female
Brandon Lee – Fugitive:Extradition In Other State
Vatara Lee – Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle
Jaylen Lesane – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With Dangeorus Weapon – Second Degree Kidnapping – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Tony Leslie – Second Degree Forcible Rape – First Degree Burglary
Autrail Lewis – Breaking And Or entering – Larceny After Breaking : Entering – Felony Larceny
Marlon Liles – Identity Theft
Joseph Limon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon inflicting Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Jarvis Lindsay – Resisting Public Officer – Assault Governement Official:Employee
Scottie Lindsey – Fugitive :Extradition In Other State – Governor’s Warrant
Jashawn Little – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assualt With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Real Property
Michael Little – Probation Violation
Ashanto Lowery – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats
Caroline Lowrence – Probation Violatioon
Jamari Lyles– Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Attempted First Degree Murder – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property
Brian Martin – Probation Violation
Charles Martin – Misdemeanor Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, June 1st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.