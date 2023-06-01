WCCB Charlotte/Bahakel Digital: Sales Assistant

Sales Assistant

WCCB-TV Charlotte/Bahakel Digital

What you do to make a living is a huge part of your life, so it’s important that you work with people who value you, want the best for you, and will be committed to your growth and happiness. If you love a positive work environment and the kind of culture that behaves like a family, then we need your experience, and your skills! WCCB-TV, the flagship station of Bahakel Communications is seeking a Sales Assistant who will provide outstanding support and assistance to our highly skilled sales team.

The ideal candidate must have a winning attitude, be detail oriented, possess superior data entry and proofreading skills, have strong organizational skills as well as effective oral and written communication skills, and be able to meet deadlines and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced work environment. Professionalism, accuracy, and efficiency are essential qualities we look for.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is essential. Experience in media preferred but not required. Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic and Wide Orbit Media Sales is a plus. The Sales Assistant will contribute to the development and creation of broadcast and digital sales proposals, advertising packages, client presentations, and supportive materials for the sales department. High school diploma required.

About Bahakel Communications:

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital media company in the southern United States. Founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel, we continue to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

About Bahakel Digital:

Bahakel Digital is a full-service digital advertising and marketing agency within Bahakel Communications. We specialize in bringing the most sophisticated digital advertising strategy and technology to clients of all sizes, from locally owned and operated small businesses to large regional brands.

We have a proven track record of success in a wide variety of business categories, including but not limited to: automotive dealerships, service business (HVAC, plumbing, roofing, etc.), retail (furniture, fashion, etc.), medical and dental, events (ticket sales), and more. We are a client-focused, creative, and analytical team who loves what we do.

Please email resume to:

Carol Mangin

carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte / Bahakel Digital

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

No phone calls please