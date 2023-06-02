Gaston County Mugshots June 1st
Aaron Marr – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ashley Coutemanche – Probation Violation
Ciera McGill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Danny Conner – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Edjuan Smith – Assault, Female – Resist Public Officer
Erica Welch – Probation Violation
Heather Wilson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Holly Ballew – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
Issac Colin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
James Robinson – Murder, First Degree
Jarkevius Sanders – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jeanie Guffey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jeremy Oliver – Larceny, Attempted
John Adams – Assault, Female
Jonathan Burton – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury
Kaycie Gaddy – Child Abuse – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System
Kimberly Moore – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kitana Williams – Domestic Violence Protection Order
London Fewell – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female
Lui Y – Indencent Liberites, Child – Stat Sex Off With Child <=15 – Resist Public Officer
Marissa Bolynn – Probation Violation
Michael Holliman – Probation Violation
Raven Hannibal – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Ronnie Stafford – Possess Methamphetamine – Sex Exploit Minor, 2nd Degree – Sex Exploit, 3rd Degree
Savannah Bumgarner – Assault And Battery – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Travis McCorkle – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card: Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer
Yolanda Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, June, 1st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.