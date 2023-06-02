Gaston County Mugshots June 1st

1/29 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/29 Aaron Marr – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/29 Ashley Coutemanche – Probation Violation

4/29 Ciera McGill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/29 Danny Conner – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Domestic Violence Protection Order



6/29 Edjuan Smith – Assault, Female – Resist Public Officer

7/29 Erica Welch – Probation Violation

8/29 Faith Dobbins – DWI

9/29 Heather Wilson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/29 Holly Ballew – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter



11/29 Issac Colin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/29 James Robinson – Murder, First Degree

13/29 Jarkevius Sanders – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/29 Jeanie Guffey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/29 Jeremy Oliver – Larceny, Attempted



16/29 John Adams – Assault, Female

17/29 Jonathan Burton – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury

18/29 Kaycie Gaddy – Child Abuse – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System

19/29 Kimberly Moore – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

20/29 Kitana Williams – Domestic Violence Protection Order



21/29 London Fewell – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female

22/29 Lui Y – Indencent Liberites, Child – Stat Sex Off With Child <=15 – Resist Public Officer

23/29 Marissa Bolynn – Probation Violation

24/29 Michael Holliman – Probation Violation

25/29 Raven Hannibal – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree



26/29 Ronnie Stafford – Possess Methamphetamine – Sex Exploit Minor, 2nd Degree – Sex Exploit, 3rd Degree

27/29 Savannah Bumgarner – Assault And Battery – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/29 Travis McCorkle – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card: Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer

29/29 Yolanda Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, June, 1st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.