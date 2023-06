Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 2nd

1/23 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/23 Milton Martin – Probation Violation

3/23 Mitchell Martin – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Parole Violation

4/23 Carlos Martinez – First Degree Burglary – Felony Larceny – Larceny After Break: Enter

5/23 Ramon Martinez-Sorto – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Govenor’s Warrant



6/23 Martin Matamoros – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Public Officer

7/23 Devon Maxwell – Break:Enter Terrorize – Communicating Threats – Resisting Public Officer – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female

8/23 Christopher Mayden – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Attempted To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Governor’s Warrant

9/23 Katlin Mazzocchi – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Cocaine

10/23 Randolph Mccain – Assault Inflict Serious Injury – Simple Assault



11/23 Zachary Mccarver – Embezzlement – Felony Conspiracy

12/23 Shaniyah Mcclain – Murder

13/23 John Mcclendon – Felony Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

14/23 Daniel Mccorkle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

15/23 Marquita Mcdonald – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny



16/23 Kevin Mcgee – First Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault On A Female

17/23 Andrew Mckaig – Probation Violation – Domestic Protective Order Violation

18/23 Shatick Mclean – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Serious Injury

19/23 Intrail Mcmillan – Trafficking Cocaine – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Meth – Felony Possession Schedule I Conrolled Schedule

20/23 Daymeen McMillian – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Second Degree Murder – Felony Hit:Run Serious Injury:Death – Reckless Driving



21/23 Shekia Mcneill – Felony Larceny – Driving While License Revoked

22/23 Daniel Means – Second Degree Trespass

23/23 Juan Mendoza – Assault With A Deadly Weapon















































Check out the Mecklenburg active inmates from Thursday, June 2nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.