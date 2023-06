Gaston County Mugshots June 2nd

1/30 Gaston County Mugshots

2/30 Barry Bailey – Failure To Appear In Court

3/30 Shaheda Beam – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Personal Property

4/30 James Beaver – Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon

5/30 Jonathan Bolding – Failure To Appear In Court



6/30 Frazier Brown – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

7/30 John Burch – Possession Meth – Possession Of Marijuna – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

8/30 Craig Casselman – Probation Violation

9/30 Charles Christenberry – Failure To Appear – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

10/30 Jeffery Clark – Larceny – Possession Stole Property



11/30 David Hinkle – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation

12/30 Dominique Jackson – Extradtion:Fugitive

13/30 Sam Johnson – Failure To Appear

14/30 Tommy Johnson – Failure To Appear In Court

15/30 Mark Leonhardt – Failure To Appear In Court



16/30 Jackie Lowe – Probation Violation

17/30 Christopher Martinez – Probation Violation

18/30 Lindsay Neal – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of MEth – Driving While License Revoked – Child Abuse

19/30 Jennifer Owens – Possession Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear

20/30 John Padgett – Resisit Public Officer – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Cocaine



21/30 Carolyn Smith – Probation Violation

22/30 Marc Staley – Failue To Appear In Court

23/30 Anthony Thomas – Driving While Impaired – Driving While Licnese Revoked

24/30 Cruz Torres – Driving While Impaired

25/30 Wendy Vincent – Failure To Appear In Court



26/30 Destiny Vinyard – Failure To Appear In Court

27/30 Savannah Walker – Failure To Appear in Court

28/30 Demontrez Wright – Failure To Appear In Court

29/30 John Wright – Probation Violation

30/30 Chrishuane Sanders – Obtain Property By False Pretense





























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, June 2nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.