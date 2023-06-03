Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 3rd
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Domingo Mescudi – Misdemeanor Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Motor Vehicle
Roy Mewborn – Involuntary Manslaughter
Antonio Miller – Domestic Protective Order Violation – Indecent Liberties WIth Child – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult – Incest Child < 13
Christopher Miller – First Degree Murder
Shamod Miller – Habitual Misdemeanor Assualt – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Assault On A Female – Burn Church/ Religious Building
Gregg Millner – Parole Violation – Common Law Robbery
Freddie Morrison – Breaking and Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Enter
Michael Mullis – Domestic Violence Protection Violation – Resisting Public Officer – Possession OF Drug Paraphernalia
Charles Munson – Shoplifting Concealment Of Goods
Gregory Nance – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Breaking Or Entering – Injury To Real Property – Resisting Public Officer – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny After Breaking/Entering
Kadeemsiah Nance – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firarm By Felon – Injury To Real Property
Jermey Nash – Second Degree Kidnapping
Jonathan Neal – Attempted Break/Enter Building – Larceny – Parole Violation
Jeremy Nash – Second Degree Kidnapping
Terrell Nelson – Felony Conspiracy – Attempted First Degree Burglary – Attempted First Degree Murder
Kendal Nesbit – Probation Violation
Sanchez Nicholson – Possession Of Firarm By Felon
Dymiek Nobles – Injury To Persona Property – Resisting Public Officer
Michael Oliver – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Michael Overton – Second Degree Trespass – Common Law Robbery
Abraham Oviedo – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Offcer
Ronnie Owens – Felony Larceny – Possession Stolen Goods – Breaking/Entering
Lahamilton Parker – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Driving While Impaired
Omar Parker – Felony Larceny
Richard Parnell – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking/Entering A Motor Vehicle
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Saturday, June 3rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.