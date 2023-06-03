Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 3rd

1/26 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/26 Domingo Mescudi – Misdemeanor Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Motor Vehicle

3/26 Roy Mewborn – Involuntary Manslaughter

4/26 Antonio Miller – Domestic Protective Order Violation – Indecent Liberties WIth Child – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult – Incest Child < 13

5/26 Christopher Miller – First Degree Murder



6/26 Shamod Miller – Habitual Misdemeanor Assualt – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Assault On A Female – Burn Church/ Religious Building

7/26 Gregg Millner – Parole Violation – Common Law Robbery

8/26 Freddie Morrison – Breaking and Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Enter

9/26 Michael Mullis – Domestic Violence Protection Violation – Resisting Public Officer – Possession OF Drug Paraphernalia

10/26 Charles Munson – Shoplifting Concealment Of Goods



11/26 Gregory Nance – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Breaking Or Entering – Injury To Real Property – Resisting Public Officer – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

12/26 Kadeemsiah Nance – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firarm By Felon – Injury To Real Property

13/26 Jermey Nash – Second Degree Kidnapping

14/26 Jonathan Neal – Attempted Break/Enter Building – Larceny – Parole Violation

16/26 Terrell Nelson – Felony Conspiracy – Attempted First Degree Burglary – Attempted First Degree Murder

17/26 Kendal Nesbit – Probation Violation

18/26 Sanchez Nicholson – Possession Of Firarm By Felon

19/26 Dymiek Nobles – Injury To Persona Property – Resisting Public Officer

20/26 Michael Oliver – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



21/26 Michael Overton – Second Degree Trespass – Common Law Robbery

22/26 Abraham Oviedo – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Offcer

23/26 Ronnie Owens – Felony Larceny – Possession Stolen Goods – Breaking/Entering

24/26 Lahamilton Parker – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Driving While Impaired

25/26 Omar Parker – Felony Larceny



26/26 Richard Parnell – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking/Entering A Motor Vehicle





















































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Saturday, June 3rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.