Gaston County Mugshots June 3rd

1/40 Gaston County mugshots

2/40 Jamal bradford – Assault On Female

3/40 Terri Buckner – Second Degree Trespassing

4/40 Timothy Bullabough – Resisit Oublic Officer – Simple Assault – Shoplifting Concealed Goods – Criminal Contempt

5/40 Christopher Burris – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Firearm



6/40 Justice Clark – Failure To Appear In Court

7/40 Christina Frank – Probation Violation

8/40 Cheyenne Gibsom – First Degree Tresspass – Assault On A Governemnt Official – Resisit Public Officer

9/40 Micah Gillisipe – Misuse Of The Telephone Of 911 Sysytem

10/40 Joseph Ginestri – Driving While Impaired



11/40 Le’don Henley – Probation Violation

12/40 John Hicks – Failure To Appear In Court

13/40 Davasha Horton – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

14/40 Meggan House – Misuse Of 911 System

15/40 Jeremiah Hunter – Failure To Appear In Court



16/40 Barry Jackson – Probation Violation

17/40 Anthony Johnson – Assault On A Female

18/40 Justin Johnson – Failure To Appear In Court

19/40 William Jones – Possession Of Stolen Property

20/40 Billy Lindsey – Second Degree Tresspass



21/40 Breiana McAfee – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

22/40 Bryant McCollough – Failure To Appear In Court

23/40 Jeffery Meek – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Meth – Resist Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

24/40 James Meeks – Assault On A Female

25/40 Anthony Moore – Failure To Appear In Court



26/40 Robert Morris – Second Degree Trespassing

27/40 Zachary Mosteller – Possession Schedule iI – Probation Violation – Flee:Elude Arrest – Speed – Reckless Driving

28/40 Francisco Ogando – Flee:Elude Arrest – Carrying Concealed Firearm – Reckless Driving – No Insurance – Speeding

29/40 Alonzo Phillip – Assault On A Female

30/40 Roberto Ramos – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances



31/40 Christopher Rice – Resist Public Officer – Reckless Driving

32/40 Chelsea Smith – Simple Assault

33/40 Lisa Smith – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats – Failure To Appear In Court

34/40 James Tate – Assualt On A Female – Larceny

35/40 Juan Cabrera – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving – No Insurance –



36/40 Miranda Vaughn – Larceny

37/40 Matthew Whitworth – Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substances – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Driving While License Revoked

38/40 Melissa Woody – Railroad Trespass

39/40 Amber Becker – Driving While Impaired – Failuure To Maintain Lane Control

40/40 Jorge Avila – Possession Meth – Immigration

















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, June 3rd.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.