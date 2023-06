Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 4th

1/26 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/26 Damon Patterson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Fugitive : Extradition Other State

3/26 Emanuel Patterson – Assault On A Female – Communcating Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Sexual Battery

4/26 Kevin Patterson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Probation Violation

5/26 Marshe Payne – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – First Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



6/26 Carl Peake – Governor’s Warrant – Misdemeanor Larceny – Driving While License Revoked – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

7/26 Jermaine Peay – Larceny After Break : Enter – First Degree Burglary – Second Degree Force Sex Offense

8/26 Olandis Peay – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possesssion Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon

9/26 Phillip Perreault – Assault On A Female – Aggresive Physical Force

10/26 Richard Perry – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After: Breaking – Habitual Larcney – Resisiting Public Officer – Communcating Threats



11/26 Tiree Peters – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

12/26 Keon Ohillips – Assault On A Female

13/26 Thomas Phillip – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

14/26 Dennis Pickney – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

15/26 Anthony Pignotti – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With intent To Kill



16/26 Chauncee Platt – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Assault On A Female – Fugitive :Extradition

17/26 Glenn Poston – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny Removal Of AntiShoplifting Device– Probation Violation

18/26 Alan Powell – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

19/26 Preston Poznoski – Assault By Strangulation

20/26 James Pratt – Murder



21/26 Mary Price – Breaking And Entering – Felony Conspiracy

22/26 Eric Puryear – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

23/26 Gage Queen – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Meth

24/26 Martin Rajewski – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Of Heroin – Felony Larceny

25/26 Dominique Ramie – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



26/26 Tremaine Rawls – Driving While Impaired





















































Check out the active inmates from Sunday, June 4th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.