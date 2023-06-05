Gaston County Mugshots June 4th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Dionne Smith – Defrauding Taxi Driver
Christopher Smith – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Brayan Rojas – Trespass, Domestic Criminal
Aja Powell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Brittany Poole – Probation Violation
Leonard Philbeck – Intimidate Witness
Jeremy Lewis – Habeas Corpus
Madison Jones – Break:Enter
Alfred Johnson – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area
Broderick James – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speed, Exceed Safe
Carlos Hidalgo – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Brian Gregory – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Zachary Goldston–Wynn – Resist Public Officer
O’Darrius Glenn – Murder, First Degree
Keli Gamble – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Mark Galloway – Failure To Appear, Felony
Greg Fite – Failure To Appear, Felony – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Latonya Downs – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Employee
Jared Dauer – Probation Violation – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jason Childers – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury
Jose Castillo Paz – Resist Public Officer – License, No Operators – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light
Kevin Bruce – Assault, Female
Barry Bailey – DWLR NOT Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, June 4th.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.