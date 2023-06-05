Gaston County Mugshots June 4th

1/24 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/24 Dionne Smith – Defrauding Taxi Driver

3/24 Christopher Smith – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/24 Brayan Rojas – Trespass, Domestic Criminal

5/24 Aja Powell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/24 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation

7/24 Leonard Philbeck – Intimidate Witness

8/24 Jeremy Lewis – Habeas Corpus

9/24 Madison Jones – Break:Enter

10/24 Alfred Johnson – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area



11/24 Broderick James – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speed, Exceed Safe

12/24 Carlos Hidalgo – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

13/24 Brian Gregory – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny, Misdemeanor

14/24 Zachary Goldston–Wynn – Resist Public Officer

15/24 O’Darrius Glenn – Murder, First Degree



16/24 Keli Gamble – Trespass, 2nd Degree

17/24 Mark Galloway – Failure To Appear, Felony

18/24 Greg Fite – Failure To Appear, Felony – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

19/24 Latonya Downs – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Employee

20/24 Jared Dauer – Probation Violation – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



21/24 Jason Childers – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury

22/24 Jose Castillo Paz – Resist Public Officer – License, No Operators – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light

23/24 Kevin Bruce – Assault, Female

24/24 Barry Bailey – DWLR NOT Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Reckless Driving, To Endanger

















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, June 4th.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.