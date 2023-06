Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 5th

1/20 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/20 Benjamin Reynolds – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Governor’s Warrant

3/20 Bradley Robertson – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Injury To Personal Property – AWDW Serious Injury – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

4/20 Christopher Randolph – AWDWIKISI

5/20 Christopher Roach – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Injury To Personal Property – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev



6/20 Courtney Redfearn – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

7/20 Enrique Rodriguez – AWDW Serious Injury

8/20 Izaguirre Rodriguez – Assault With A Deadley Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

9/20 Jose Rivera–Menjivar – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Firearm – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin

10/20 Keanu Rodriguez – Murder – First Degree – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon



11/20 Kenneth Robinson – Assault Serious Bodily Injury

12/20 Kerry Rodney – Shoplifting Concealment Goods

13/20 Lavonte Rivers – Flee:Elude Arrest – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – Speeding

14/20 Marcus Richardson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

15/20 Mark Rice – Second Degree Trespass



16/20 Tyrell Roach – PWISD Cocaine – PWISD Marijuana – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/20 Tyrone Robinson – First Degree Kidnapping – Felony Conspiracy – Assault On A Female

18/20 Victor Recendiz – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Felony Possession Marijuana

19/20 William Robinson – Fugitive:Extradition – Larceny From The Person – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

20/20 Ybinh Rmah – DV Protective Order Violation – Additional Crt Date









































Check out the active inmates from Monday, June 5th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.