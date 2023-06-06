Gaston County Mugshots June 5th
Christopher Worthy – Probation Violation
Calvin Womick– Habeas Corpus
Calvin White – Kidnapping – AWDW – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury – Failure To appear, Misdemeanor – Threat, Communicate
Kimberly Watts – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Non Support Child IV D
Kevin Thompson – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Brittney Sweat – Larceny, Change Price Tag
Michael Smith – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWI – License, No Operators
Gerald Smith – Habeas Corpus
Quincy Slade – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle
Teddy Patrick – Failure To Appear, Felony
Joseph Moss – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter
Tanorris Massey – Parole Warrant
Christopher Martinez – Probation Violation
Jaquayla Littlejohn – Sch II, Possess – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Drive Left Of Center – Inspection Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dashae Lindsay – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
John Lewis – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Johnny Leach – Habeas Corpus
Tonya Kanupp – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Lenard Jones – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Miranda Hunt – FInancial Identity Fraud – Obtain Property False Pretense
Charles Human – Domestic Violence. Protection Order
Kyla Hosler – Sch I, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Child Abuse
Alonda Gouthier – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Terry Goodman – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Edgar Gonzalez – Probation Violation
Tammy Eller–Hale – Disorderly Conduct–School – Affray
Joyce Doster – Assault, Handicapped
Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation
Edward Conner – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Parole Warrant
Richard Cogdell – Failure To Appear, Felony
Jessica Clark – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter
Jeffrey Clark – Habeas Corpus
Shawn Cassada – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
John Browning – Probation Violation
Angie Bass – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Joshua Arrowood – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Shonda Aiken – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Abernathy – Habeas Corpus
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, June 5th.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.