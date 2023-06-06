Officials Investigating Foamy Material Floating In South Fork River Along Lincoln and Gaston Counties

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County and Gaston County officials along with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality are investigating a foamy, white material that was seen by neighbors floating in Indian Creek and the South Fork River on Tuesday, June 6th.

As a preventive measure, the Lincoln County Health Director has issued a water activity advisory from south of Laboratory Mill in the South Fork Catawba River and Indian Creek.

Officials in Gaston County also released a press release saying they believe the material to be non-hazardous but is asking residents to avoid swimming or paddling in the river during the ongoing investigation.

Users should not engage in water activities that involve having bodily contact with the water. Lincoln County officials say signs will be posted and a public notification message was sent to the properties affected and adjacent to the site using a mass notification system.