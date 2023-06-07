Gaston County Mugshots June 6th
Gaston County Mugshots June 6th
M’Keiah Williams – Resist Public Officer – Marijuana, Possess – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile
Dalton Watts – Probation Violation – Trespass, 1st Degree – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Fictitious Info To Officer – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle
Loretta Vaughn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Stephanie Taylor – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
Kacy Stone – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jason Saltwater – DWI
Devin Ross – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile – Marijuana, Possess
Melissa Poplin – Possess Methamphetamine – Trespass, 1st Degree – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Traschaune Partlow – Weapon, Carry Concealed
Richard Parnell – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Edna Parker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Marqwon Nixon – Murder, First Degree – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Bernard Neely – Cocaine, Possess – Larceny Motor Vehicle
Zaniya Miles – Cruelty To Animals
George McDowell – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off
Jaqwaylin Lowery – Cruelty To Animals – Probation Violation
Frederick Laney – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Ttue Bill Of Indictment
Alice Kovach – Break:Enter
Jenna Jones – Probation Violation
Gideon Johnson – Parole Warrant
Khali Jenkins–Stephens – Possess Stolen Firearm – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Christina Jackson – DWI
Dakota Jackman – Assault, Pointing A Gun
Jamoral Hill – Probation Violation
Johnathan Gibson – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Leslie Garcia – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
Jennifer Garcia – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
Tevin Friday – Habeas Corpus
Anthony Faile – DWLR Not Impaired REv
Robert Edge – Disorderly Conduct – Resist Public Officer
Brianna Crowder – Assault, Simple
Kajuan Cloud – Sch VI, Possess W: Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Possess – Sch I, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
John Claprood – Habeas Corpus
Pamela Cavender – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Jessica Causby – Failure To Appear, Misdmeanor
Romello Byers – Probation Violation, Other County
Nicolas Brown – Probation Violation, Other County – Resist Public Officer
Melvin Bragg – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Christopher Bowden – Assault, Pointing A Gun – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property – Telephone, Intefere Emergency Communication
Crystal Black – Assault, Simple – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Tresean Ashby – Assault, Female
Natasha Arrowood – Resist Public Officer – Probation Violation, Other County
Rizwan Akhtar – Assault, Female
Jeffrey Clark – Habeas Corpus
Shawn Cassada – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
John Browning – Probation Violation
Angie Bass – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Joshua Arrowood – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Shonda Aiken – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Abernathy – Habeas Corpus
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, June 6th.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.