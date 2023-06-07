Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 7th

1/31 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/31 Jequan Sloan – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

3/31 Dale Small – Felony Larceny

4/31 Eri Small – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Flee/Elude Arrest

5/31 Taoton Smallwood – Possession Controlled Substances At Jail



6/31 Adonis Smith – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Forearm By Felon

7/31 Christopher Lee – Misdemeanor Larceny – Habitual Larceny – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

8/31 Darrell Smith – Indecent Exposure

9/31 David SMith – Sexual Battery

10/31 Elijah Smith – Discharging Firarm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill



11/31 Jamaris SMith – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Second Degree Kidnapping – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

12/31 Nyshawn Smith – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Identitiy Theft

13/31 Oatis SMith – Assault By Strangualtion – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

14/31 Rodriquez Smith – Resisting Public Officer – Mal Conduct By Prisoner – Breaking Or Entering – Burning Personal Property

15/31 Timothy Smith – Selling Cocaine – Conspiracy Theory – Common Law Robbery



16/31 Titus Smith – Statutory Rape Of Child – Satutory Sex Offense With Child – Indecent Liberties With Child

17/31 Xavier Smith – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

18/31 Rakim Smoutherson – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats

19/31 Efrain Soto-Garcia – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Felony Conspiracy – Injury To Personal Property

20/31 Aleksandros Soutzos – Larceny After Break/Enter



21/31 Massiah Spears – Felony Larceny – Attempted Common Law Robbery

22/31 Roderick Spruiell – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

23/31 Marquise Spuill – Trafficking Heroin

24/31 Wardaja Staton – Breaking Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny – Financial Transaction Card Fraud

25/31 Terrence Stephens – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Identity Theft – Second Degree Burglary– Larceny – Breaking Or Entering – Damaage Property



26/31 Andre Strewart – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking:Entering

27/31 Anthony Stewart – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer – Fugitive /Extradition

28/31 Curtis Stewart – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Interfere Emergency Communication – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats

29/31 Gerald Stout – Stolen Goods – Misdemeanor – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia– Second Degree Trespass

30/31 Nikiea Sturdicant – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Obtain Property False Pretense



31/31 Johnny Sullivan – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Breaking And Or Entering – Simple Assault – Resisitng Public Officer































































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates, from Wednesday, June 7th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.