Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 7th
-
1/31
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/31
Jequan Sloan – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
3/31
Dale Small – Felony Larceny
-
4/31
Eri Small – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Flee/Elude Arrest
-
5/31
Taoton Smallwood – Possession Controlled Substances At Jail
-
-
6/31
Adonis Smith – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Forearm By Felon
-
7/31
Christopher Lee – Misdemeanor Larceny – Habitual Larceny – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
8/31
Darrell Smith – Indecent Exposure
-
9/31
David SMith – Sexual Battery
-
10/31
Elijah Smith – Discharging Firarm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
-
-
11/31
Jamaris SMith – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Second Degree Kidnapping – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
12/31
Nyshawn Smith – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Identitiy Theft
-
13/31
Oatis SMith – Assault By Strangualtion – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
-
14/31
Rodriquez Smith – Resisting Public Officer – Mal Conduct By Prisoner – Breaking Or Entering – Burning Personal Property
-
15/31
Timothy Smith – Selling Cocaine – Conspiracy Theory – Common Law Robbery
-
-
16/31
Titus Smith – Statutory Rape Of Child – Satutory Sex Offense With Child – Indecent Liberties With Child
-
17/31
Xavier Smith – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
-
18/31
Rakim Smoutherson – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats
-
19/31
Efrain Soto-Garcia – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Felony Conspiracy – Injury To Personal Property
-
20/31
Aleksandros Soutzos – Larceny After Break/Enter
-
-
21/31
Massiah Spears – Felony Larceny – Attempted Common Law Robbery
-
22/31
Roderick Spruiell – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
-
23/31
Marquise Spuill – Trafficking Heroin
-
24/31
Wardaja Staton – Breaking Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
-
25/31
Terrence Stephens – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Identity Theft – Second Degree Burglary– Larceny – Breaking Or Entering – Damaage Property
-
-
26/31
Andre Strewart – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking:Entering
-
27/31
Anthony Stewart – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer – Fugitive /Extradition
-
28/31
Curtis Stewart – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Interfere Emergency Communication – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
-
29/31
Gerald Stout – Stolen Goods – Misdemeanor – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia– Second Degree Trespass
-
30/31
Nikiea Sturdicant – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
-
31/31
Johnny Sullivan – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Breaking And Or Entering – Simple Assault – Resisitng Public Officer
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates, from Wednesday, June 7th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.