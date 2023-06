Gaston County Mugshots June 7th

1/31 Gaston County Mugshots

2/31 Jamal Adams – Assault Of Female – Injury To Personal Property

3/31 Kavon Barnes – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Firarm – Carrying Concealed Firearm

4/31 Donald Beatty – Indecent Liberties With Child

5/31 Brittany Brendle – Failure To Appear In Court



6/31 Brittany Brennan – Failure To Appear In Court

7/31 Ivan Castellanos – Assualt On A Female

8/31 Trequon Catlin – Extradition/Fugitive

9/31 Gilbert Davis – Parole Warrant

10/31 Decarlo Eady – Injury To Personal Property – Larceny



11/31 Shaniya Everett – Larceny

12/31 Johnny Faulks – Probation Violation

13/31 Edgar Flores – Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer

14/31 Keyeon Grice – Trafficking Heroin

15/31 Destinee Hall – Larceny – Obtain Property By False Pretense



16/31 John Harris – Failure To Appear In Court – Trafficking Heroin

17/31 Romany Harris – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Controlled Substances In Jail – Resist Public Officer – Larceny

18/31 Jordan Jones – Parole Warrant

19/31 Christopher Lail – Larceny – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

20/31 Deanna Lowrance – Driving While License Revoked



21/31 Nathaniel Maguire – Flee/Elude Arrest – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Cocaine

22/31 Samuel Mann – Larceny – Weapon

23/31 Kevin Odell – Failure To Appear In Court

24/31 Jon Pittman – Break/Enter – Larceny

25/31 Anthony Smith – Conspiracy – Larceny – Hit/Run Leave Scene With Property Damage – No Insurance – inspection Violation



26/31 Charles Thrower – Larceny – Break/Enter – Assault On A Female

27/31 Chad Varner – Failure To Appear In Court

28/31 Ron Williams – Injury To Real Property – Resist Public Officer

29/31 Travis Woody – Assualt On A Female – Kidnapping – False Imprisonment

30/31 Curtis Wright – Probation Violation



31/31 Davis Wright – Failure To Appear In Court































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, June 7th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.