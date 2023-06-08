Project 2 Heal Provides Puppy Therapy For Well Fargo Employees

1/19

CHARLOTTE, N.C – The nonprofit organization Project 2 Heal helped Uptown employees kick off the summer with less stress. Employees at Wells Fargo were distressed with puppy therapy Thursday, June 8th.

The Project 2 Heal team nurtures and donates purposed-bred Labrador Retriever puppies to be trained as service dogs for veterans, children with special needs, and adults with disabilities partnered with Wells Fargo for a Stress Down Day. Project 2 Heal trainers were on site with an adorable litter Thursday afternoon.

Project 2 Heal advocates for mental health. The organization believes Stress Down Days are an innovative way companies can provide mental health experience in the workplace while also building camaraderie among employees.

The visits also help acclimate puppies to the human interaction they will encounter during service dog training while also providing a unique opportunity to reward employees for hard work or simply boost morale.