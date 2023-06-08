WCCB Charlotte: Traffic Coordinator

June 07, 2023

FULL-TIME POSITION

WCCB Television Traffic seeks a self-motivated individual. Position is located in the Charlotte, NC office.

The Traffic duties include:

*Input traffic instructions and copy material for commercials

*Maintain material library to keep commercials current

*General traffic functions such as log editing, order entry and program changes

*Work with Sales to maintain Long Form Commercials and inventory

*Assist sales department with client needs such as reports or material information

*Any task deemed necessary by management

*Work with Traffic manager to help support growing digital landscape

Candidate must possess these skills:

*Ability to meet immediate deadlines

*Prioritize and manage multiple tasks

*Attention to detail

*Handle stressful situations professionally

*Great communication skills

*Ability to work independently

*Can make confident decisions

Previous Traffic experience preferred.

Previous WideOrbit experience preferred.

Please send resume to lmauney@wccbcharlotte.com.

Lou Mauney, Traffic Manager

WCCB-TV, Charlotte

No phone calls please. EOE