WCCB Charlotte: Traffic Coordinator

June 07, 2023
FULL-TIME POSITION
WCCB Television Traffic seeks a self-motivated individual. Position is located in the Charlotte, NC office.
The Traffic duties include:
*Input traffic instructions and copy material for commercials
*Maintain material library to keep commercials current
*General traffic functions such as log editing, order entry and program changes
*Work with Sales to maintain Long Form Commercials and inventory
*Assist sales department with client needs such as reports or material information
*Any task deemed necessary by management
*Work with Traffic manager to help support growing digital landscape
Candidate must possess these skills:
*Ability to meet immediate deadlines
*Prioritize and manage multiple tasks
*Attention to detail
*Handle stressful situations professionally
*Great communication skills
*Ability to work independently
*Can make confident decisions
Previous Traffic experience preferred.
Previous WideOrbit experience preferred.
Please send resume to lmauney@wccbcharlotte.com.
Lou Mauney, Traffic Manager
WCCB-TV, Charlotte
No phone calls please. EOE